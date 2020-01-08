Knockbeg College holding clothes collection this year in aid of St Clare's Hospitality

Be sure to donate some clothes!

Knockbeg College on the Laois/Carlow border

Knockbeg College are holding a clothes collection early this year in aid of St Clare's Hospitality kitchen.

Read also: St Clare's Hospitality offered new premises near food kitchen and plans to extend service

Bags can be dropped into school. 

St Clare's Hospitality opened its doors in May of 2015 serving food three days a week to those who needed it most in the community. The kitchen now operates five days a week.