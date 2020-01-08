Questions over using private land banks in Carlow Town for housing development

Questions have been asked if Carlow County Council have engaged with the owners of private land banks in Carlow Town for housing development.

The issue was raised by Cllr Tom O'Neill at the December meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

He asked: "Has the Council approached any land owners in town about doing up lands for housing?"

Members were given an update at the meeting on derelict and vacant sites in Carlow Town and many councillors were frustrated by how slow the process is for returning such properties to the social housing stock.