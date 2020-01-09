Lucky Carlow punter transforms small Lotto stake into whopping four-figure windfall

The champagne was popping in Carlow on Tuesday night after a lucky punter transformed a small stake into a whopping four-figure windfall following a burst of Lotto luck.

The anonymous punter placed a €5 treble in a BoyleSports shop in the Dolmen County and picked three numbers to be drawn in the EuroMillions Main draw.

All three numbers to be drawn were at odds of 7,500/1. When 12, 37, and 43 all dropped out of the machine, the odds were smashed and the big win was in the bag.

The run of good fortune allowed them to return to the shop and exchange their bet slip for an amazing total of €7,505.

Leon Blanche, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Sometimes just a small stake can go a long way and we have to hand it to our customer in Carlow for their ambitious approach. We wish them huge congratulations on an amazing start to the new year."