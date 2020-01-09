Before and after: Old sign at the entrance of an estate on the Athy Road in Carlow removed

Cllr Fergal Browne has praised both Carlow County Council and the Braganza Residents' Association for working together to remove an old sign at the entrance to the estate on the Athy Road.

"The sign was no longer required and unsightly and Transport Infrastructure Ireland were happy for the Council to remove the sign," said Cllr Browne.

He added that he hopes that if and when the adjoining Kelvin Grove site is finally developed the Council will be able to put a footpath on that side of the road linking the estate back into the town.

Check out the after picture on the Carlow Live Instagram page below: