Homelessness in Tullow 'not as big an issue' as it is in the urban centre of Carlow Town

Homelessness in Tullow is "not as big an issue" as it is in the urban centre of Carlow Town, says Director of Services at Carlow County Council, Michael Brennan.

Mr Brennan was addressing members at the Tullow Municipal District meeting in December after Cllr John Pender raised the issue and asked if homelessness was a problem in the area.

In response, Mr Brennan said: "I haven't got the figures but it wouldn't be as big an issue as it is in the urban centre of Carlow Town".