'Working hard on fresh songs for 2020,' Carlow singer Derek Ryan teases new material

"Working hard on fresh songs for 2020," Carlow singer Derek Ryan has said as he teased that new material from him may be on the horizon over the next twelve months.

The Garryhill man has previously thanked "everybody who has supported me in my music career" in 2019.

He added: "It always overwhelms me how many people come to see our shows. It's never taken for granted, I'm just enjoying the journey. Lots more to come from me in 2020. Thank you all."

Check out his tweet below: