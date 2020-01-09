'Working hard on fresh songs for 2020,' Carlow singer Derek Ryan teases new material
This would be MEGA!
CREDIT: Derek Ryan
"Working hard on fresh songs for 2020," Carlow singer Derek Ryan has said as he teased that new material from him may be on the horizon over the next twelve months.
The Garryhill man has previously thanked "everybody who has supported me in my music career" in 2019.
He added: "It always overwhelms me how many people come to see our shows. It's never taken for granted, I'm just enjoying the journey. Lots more to come from me in 2020. Thank you all."
Check out his tweet below:
#NewYear #Newideas #NewSongs .. working hard on fresh songs for 2020! thanks to #SimonJohnson for lending his expertise pic.twitter.com/FGcAUwvWlM— Derek Ryan (@derekryanmusic) January 7, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on