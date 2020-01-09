Charming Carlow bungalow - with a beautiful forest backdrop - on sale for almost €200,000
'Klara', Ballypierce, Kildavin, Carlow
A charming Carlow bungalow - with a beautiful forest backdrop - is on sale for €198,500.
The bungalow is located close to Kildavin and Bunclody yet in a quiet, unspoiled countryside.
Kildavin is just off the N80 with country pursuits such as shooting, fishing and horse riding all within a short drive.
