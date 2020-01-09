Planning for IDA building in Carlow 'on hold' after request for further information

A planning decision on the IDA's application for a new Advance Technology Building in Carlow Town has been put "on hold" after a further information request by the local authority.

The site is on the Dublin Road, Rathnapish and permission is also sought for signage, new timber post-and-rail site boundaries, car parking, cycle shelter, landscaping, underground water storage tank, ESB substation/switch room and all associated site works.

The development has been subject of a Screening for Appropriate Assessment and Natura Impact Statement in accordance with Part XAB of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) and under regulation 42 of the Birds and Natural Habitats Regulations 2011 (as amended).

A decision was due by Carlow County Council on January 9 but that has now been delayed.