Two drivers arrested by Gardaí after positive roadside breath tests in Carlow

Carlow Roads Policing Unit performed a Mandatory Intoxicant Test checkpoint on the Tullow Road on Wednesday night.

Two drivers were arrested following positive roadside breath tests.

One driver was over the limit following a breath test at the station and will receive a Fixed Charge Notice for €200 and a three month disqualification.

The second driver was under the legal limit.

Gardaí said: "Never drive while under influence of an intoxicant."