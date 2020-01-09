Two drivers arrested by Gardaí after positive roadside breath tests in Carlow
Carlow Roads Policing Unit performed a Mandatory Intoxicant Test checkpoint on the Tullow Road on Wednesday night.
Two drivers were arrested following positive roadside breath tests.
One driver was over the limit following a breath test at the station and will receive a Fixed Charge Notice for €200 and a three month disqualification.
The second driver was under the legal limit.
Gardaí said: "Never drive while under influence of an intoxicant."
