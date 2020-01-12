Planning REFUSED for construction of seven commercial sites at Carlow business complex

A planning application for the construction of "seven commercial serviced sites at Deerpark Business Complex on the Dublin Road, Carlow" has been refused by Carlow County Council.

The application would have seen the extension of the existing road and footpath network, connection to existing on site services, street lighting, general landscaping, advertising signage and all associated site works.

The planning application was made by Patsy O'Keeffe and Kevin Moore.

The planning was refused on January 8.