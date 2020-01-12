Council to upgrade computers that have Windows 7 due to threat of 'malware and viruses'

Carlow County Council is to upgrade their computers that have Windows 7 due to the threat of "malware and viruses".

The local authority's client PCs run a mixture of Windows 7 and Windows 10 operating systems to provide customer support.

In an IT report by the Council, seen by Carlow Live, the local authority says that Windows 7 has an impending support expiry date from Microsoft of January 2020.

This presents a security challenge to the local authority's IT department as when PCs no longer receive Microsoft's monthly patches, they are left vulnerable to "new types of malware and viruses".

The IT department have embarked on a programme of PC upgrades to remove these PCs that do run Windows 7 and replace them with Microsoft's newest Windows 10 operating system.

Windows 10 is planned by Microsoft to be their final operating system.

Currently, Carlow's PCs number nearly 250 with 70% having already received the Windows 10 upgrade as of November of last year.

The IT department are continuing to upgrade the PCs and future-proof the Council's "resiliency to outbreaks of viruses and malware".