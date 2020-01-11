Councillor claims that housing bodies are not carrying out repairs for tenants in Carlow

A councillor has claimed that some Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) are not carrying out repairs for tenants in Carlow where there is black mould in houses with children.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace made the remarks at the December meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

She claimed that she has had reports from members of the public that repairs are "not getting done" by some of the AHBs that have tenants in Carlow and the housing bodies are claiming its because there is "no budget".

Speaking to Council officials, she asked: "Do we know their profits?"