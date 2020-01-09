Four men arrested after handgun incident at garage on the Carlow/Wexford border

Four men have been arrested after Gardaí received a report of an incident at a premises in Clonroche, Wexford on January 9 at approximately 10am.

Four men entered a commercial garage carrying what witnesses described as a handgun and threatened staff members.

It's understood the males left the scene in a silver Hyundai car. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

During a follow up operation, Roads Policing Units observed the car travelling towards Dublin on the M9 motorway.

This car was intercepted a short time later by members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) on the M7 at the ‘Perpetual motion’ landmark near Naas and its four occupants were arrested.

The car has been seized for technical examination.

The four men arrested (one aged in his 30s, two in their 40s and one 50s) are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 across Garda Stations in Wexford.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.