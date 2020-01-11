'A lot of people complaining,' calls for road between two Carlow areas to be resurfaced

"A lot of people are complaining," calls have been made for the road between Leighlinbridge and Bagenalstown to be resurfaced.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue at the December meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

"The road from Bagenalstown to Leighlinbridge needs attention. It needs to be put forward for roadworks in 2020," he said.

"A lot of people are complaining," Cllr McDonald added.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said that it can be considered for the road to be tarred but "it would take three years".

He asked members if they would be agreeable to starting at the Leighlinbridge end and working back towards Bagenalstown and local representatives were amenable to this suggestion.