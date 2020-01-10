Site with planning for five houses on grounds of Mount Wolseley put up for sale
Mount Wolseley, Tullow, Carlow
A site with planning permission for five detached on the grounds of Mount Wolseley has been put up for sale.
The "ready to go development site" is located on the grounds of the renowned Mount Wolseley Golf & Country Club.
It boasts an "exceptional location" within a short walk of hotel and leisure facilities and adjacent to 18 hole championship golf course and a short walk from Tullow town centre with easy access to all town amenities.
