Council to hire in-house architect to progress projects for regeneration of Carlow Town

Carlow County Council is to hire an in-house architect to progress projects for the regeneration of Carlow Town.

Following an application by the local authority under Ireland 2040 - Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, funding of €580,000 was awarded to Carlow County Council in November 2018.

This fund is 75% funded by the Department of Housing with match-funding of 25% from the Council.

The requirement of an in-house architect has been recognised in order to progress these projects and as part of the funding, a Senior Executive Architect is in the process of being recruited.

Following representations to the Department, additional funding of €60,000 per year has been secured to support the administrative development of projects from 2019 onwards.