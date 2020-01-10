Planning granted to turn Tullow Motor Factors into office units and apartments

Three new two-bed apartments and one one-bedroom apartment

Conditional planning permission has been granted for the redevelopment of the existing property known as Tullow Motor Factors.

The development address is Church Street, Tullow and consists of the change of use of the existing ground floor unit from motor garage to two retail/office units with entrance lobby to a two storey extension over ground floor to accommodate three new two-bed apartments and one one-bedroom apartment and all associated site works.

The applicant is Tony Condon. 

Carlow County Council attached 23 conditions to their decision. 