'The Carlow hills are not crowded,' hillwalkers from other counties travelling to Carlow

"The Carlow hills are not crowded," hillwalkers from other counties are travelling to Carlow, according to the local authority.

The issue came up during a report to members of Carlow Municipal District in December on the Council's "Outdoor Recreation Strategy".

The report found that walking is the dominant outdoor recreation activity in the county.

It is apparent that a number of clubs and semi-formal groups use the hills and tracks for health, well-being and social events.

The report added: "There are a number of walkers from others counties who travel to Carlow for hillwalking. The Carlow hills are not crowded and there are hidden walks."