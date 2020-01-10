LATEST: Drop in the number of people living in emergency accommodation in Carlow

The number of homeless people in Carlow has dropped, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Housing.

The latest data for November has revealed that the numbers in emergency accommodation in Carlow has dropped down to 29 compared to 31 in October, but they are still higher than the figure for September - which came to 27.

A total of 28 people were living in emergency accommodation in June but the figures for July showed that had dropped to 22.

The figures for August revealed that the number of homeless people in Carlow had risen slightly to 23.

This compares with the 32 people who were homeless in Carlow in April and the 29 people living in emergency accommodation in May.

Nationally, the latest homeless report released by the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy shows that there were 10,448 people living in emergency accommodation last November, including 3,752 children.

The monthly figures, published later than usual, show a slight fall in the overall homeless population compared with last October, when a record 10,514 people were without a home.

The report, based on data provided by housing authorities, captures details of individuals accessing State-funded emergency accommodation arrangements that are overseen by housing authorities.