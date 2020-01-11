UPDATE: Weather warning issued for Carlow ahead of Storm Brendan hitting on Monday

A weather warning has been issued for Carlow ahead of Storm Brendan hitting on Monday.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary has been issued.

As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h with gusts of 90km/h to 110 km/h, highest in coastal areas.

There is a risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

The warning is valid from 7am on Monday until midnight.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange wind warning has been issued for for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

The warning is valid from 7am on Monday until 3pm on the same day.

There's also a Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until midnight on Monday as well.