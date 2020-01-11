Carlow Live reader sends in picture of shocking bout of fly-tipping on quiet country road

Disgraceful!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow Live reader

A Carlow Live reader has sent in a picture of a shocking bout of fly-tipping on a quiet country road in the Dolmen County.

In their message to the Carlow Live Facebook page, they said: "This is what I faced when walking my dog [Saturday] morning just up from Sandbrook Bridge .... is this the future of our countryside!"

Check out the shocking image above! 