Status Orange weather warning in effect for Carlow as Storm Brendan makes landfall

A Status Orange wind weather warning has been issued for Carlow as Storm Brendan makes landfall.

The warning includes Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 70 km/h with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, higher in exposed areas.

There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

The warning is valid from 8am on Monday until 3pm.