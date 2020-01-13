Charlie Curran Memorial Run SOLD OUT ahead of six year anniversary of the event

The annual Charlie Curran Memorial Run has SOLD OUT.

On Sunday, January 26 the 6th Annual Charlie Curran Memorial Run five miler will take place in aid of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and Brain Tumour Ireland.

In a post on Facebook, Charlie, who organises the run in memory of his late father, said: "Proud to announce we are now SOLD OUT for 2020 thanks to all who registered for the event."