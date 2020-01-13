PICTURE: Carlow student awarded at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Pictured above is Carlow student, David Callanan, who was awarded at Friday night's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition awards ceremony.

The young scientist, who is a student at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, impressed the judges and took home a ‘Highly Commended’ award within the technology category.

His project was called the "Landmark App" Bunaithe ar GPS.

Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan, both aged 16, fourth year students from Coláiste Choilm, Cork, have taken home the top prize for a project entitled “A statistical investigation into the prevalence of gender stereotyping in 5-7 year olds and the development of an initiative to combat gender bias”.

The coveted prize was presented to the winners on Friday evening in the BT Arena by Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD, and Managing Director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh.

Cormac and Alan presented their project in the Intermediate section in the Social and Behavioural Sciences category.