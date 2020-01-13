Public meeting being held to 'discuss emerging ideas' for the future of a Carlow village

A public meeting is being held to "discuss emerging ideas" for the future of Grange village.

Grange Traffic Calming Group in collaboration with Deirdre Black Associates and Carlow County Council is holding a public meeting to discuss "emerging ideas for the future of Grange village".

The discussion will be based on the outcomes of a workshop held in July 2019 which had the aim of protecting and enhancing Grange as a great place to live.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 7pm to 9pm in the Forward Steps Resource Centre, Tullow.