Over 13 acres of agricultural land up for sale next to Barrowside Business Park in Carlow

Over 13 acres of agricultural land is up for sale next to Barrowside Business Park.

The ad states that the lands may have some long term development potential and are located a short distance from Carlow Town centre.



The site is laid out in one block and are bounded to the rear by the River Barrow.

The lands are currently zoned open space/amenity land under the Carlow local area plan.

To view the full ad, click here.