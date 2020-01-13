Carlow Gardaí investigate burglary where culprits got into house through bathroom window

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are appealing for any information in relation to a break in to a house in Aughabeg Corries between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday, January 11.

Entry was gained through a small bathroom window and the house was ransacked and a sum of cash was stolen.

Anyone who saw suspicious vehicles or persons in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown.

Gardaí are also appealing to everyone to ensure that when leaving their homes to ensure that as far as possible anything valuable is secure and the house is also secure.