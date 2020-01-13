Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after sum of money taken during burglary near Tinryland
Did you see anything?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Kyleballyhue area of Carlow.
The incident occurred between 7.30pm on Saturday evening and 1.30am on Sunday morning.
The homeowner returned home to find the rear door forced open and a sum of money stolen.
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for any information in relation to this incident.
