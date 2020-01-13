UPDATE: Power outages and trees down across Carlow in the aftermath of Storm Brendan
There are power outages and trees down across Carlow in the aftermath of Storm Brendan.
There are faults in Hacketstown and Tullow and the ESB are working to restore power.
Council crews are also investigating reports of surface water flooding on the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown.
There are fallen trees on the Carlow to Wexford Road, N80, at Ballykealy Hotel, Ballon blocking one lane.
A Status Orange wind weather warning is in place in Carlow until 3pm.
#Carlow: Issue reported (Fallen Power Line) on L7147 at CLONBULLOGE or BALLYCALLON. #RoadAlert via @carlow_co_co https://t.co/k3g2tLV8Z4— MapAlerter (@MapAlerter) January 13, 2020
