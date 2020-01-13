UPDATE: Power outages and trees down across Carlow in the aftermath of Storm Brendan

There are power outages and trees down across Carlow in the aftermath of Storm Brendan.

There are faults in Hacketstown and Tullow and the ESB are working to restore power.

Council crews are also investigating reports of surface water flooding on the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown.

There are fallen trees on the Carlow to Wexford Road, N80, at Ballykealy Hotel, Ballon blocking one lane.

A Status Orange wind weather warning is in place in Carlow until 3pm.