'A proud Ardattin woman,' councillor congratulates Saoirse Ronan after Oscar nomination

"A proud Ardattin woman," said Cllr Brian O'Donoghue as he congratulated Saoirse Ronan after her fourth Oscar nomination on Monday.

Saoirse has been nominated for the best actress award for her performance in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

She has previously been shortlisted for Atonement (Best Supporting Actress, 2008), Brooklyn (Best Actress, 2016) and Lady Bird (Best Actress, 2018).

Cllr O'Donoghue made his vote of congratulations at this month's meeting of Carlow County Council.