'An awful lot of people sitting on their hands,' anger over 'nothing happening' in Carlow

"An awful lot of people are sitting on their hands," said Cllr John Cassin as he expressed his anger over "nothing happening" in Carlow.

Cllr Cassin made the remarks at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District when he raised issues like the slow progress on the "My Carlow" Town Plan and developing the multi–purpose community hub on the Tullow Road.

"Nothing is happening and nobody seems to be too concerned. An awful lot of people are sitting on their hands," he said.

He also raised the derelict houses on Barrack Street and Cllr Cassin added: "We own the houses on Barrack Street for ten years."

Cllr Fergal Browne said he is "not happy with putting decorations on a house" as he called on the local authority to put people living in derelict sites instead of painting them up and decorating them.