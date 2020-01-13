Over 900 social housing applicants in Carlow Town and these are the houses they want...

There are 916 social housing applicants in Carlow Town and the houses they want range from two-bed to four-bed homes.

Carlow Live can reveal details of the social housing list for the Carlow Municipal District based on first area of preference as of December 2019.

A total of 596 applicants want a two-bed in Carlow Town while eight want a two-bed specially adapted in that area.

There are 209 people who want a three-bed and two who want a specially adapted three-bed in Carlow Town.

Fourteen applicants want a four-bed in Carlow Town while 55 people want a two-bed in Graiguecullen with a further two wanting a specially adapted two-bed in that area.

A total of 26 people want a three-bed while one applicant wants a specially adapted three-bed in Graiguecullen.

Three people want a four-bed.