Hundreds of homes in Carlow still without power after Storm Brendan wreaked havoc

Hundreds of homes in Carlow are still without power after Storm Brendan wreaked havoc on Monday.

A fault in Tullow is affect almost 1,000 residents and the ESB have said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Other outages include areas like Hacketstown where 78 residents are affected, there are over 50 customers in Ardattin hit by an outage and 134 residents are in darkness near Clonegal.