Revealed: CCTV images being examined after repeated dumping incidents at skip in Tullow

CCTV images are being examined after repeated dumping incidents at a skip in Tullow over the Christmas period.

Carlow County Council are investigating the matter after there was an issue with the paper container in Tullow where despite being emptied in anticipation for Christmas, the skips were filled in a day with general waste.

The site was closed until it could be serviced and when serviced it was again filled with contaminated general waste in one day.

CCTV images are being examined to ascertain those responsible.