Council to consider increasing the cost of people 'spending a penny' in public toilets

Carlow County Council is to consider increasing the cost of people "spending a penny" in public toilets around the county.

Director of Services, Padraig O'Gorman, made the revelation to members at this month's full meeting of the Council on Monday.

Cllr Willie Quinn first raised the issue as he hit out over the cost of the public toilet contracts. The Bagenalstown public toilet contract is costing the Council €32,000 a year for a return of €400.

In response, Mr O'Gorman said the Council is "looking at increasing the charge at the moment".

Currently, the cost per use in Bagenalstown is 30 cent and in Carlow Town it is 25 cent.

Mr O'Gorman said they are looking at an increase to 50 cent.