Over 20 acres of land in north Carlow to go up for sale in public auction next month for €325,000

Over 20 acres of land in north Carlow is to go up for sale in a public auction for €325,000.

This "prime land holding" is offered for sale in one lot.

In quality grassland, it is well maintained boasting generous frontage onto two roads and possibly some site potential, subject to securing relevant planning permission.

For Sale by Public Auction

Auction Location: Mount Wolsley Hotel, Tullow, Co. Carlow.

Auction Date & Time: Friday, 14 February at 4PM