Over 20 acres of land in north Carlow to go up for sale in public auction next month for €325,000

Interested?

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Williamstown, Rathvilly, Carlow

Over 20 acres of land in north Carlow is to go up for sale in a public auction for €325,000.

This "prime land holding" is offered for sale in one lot.

In quality grassland, it is well maintained boasting generous frontage onto two roads and possibly some site potential, subject to securing relevant planning permission. 

To view the full ad, click here. 

For Sale by Public Auction
Auction Location: Mount Wolsley Hotel, Tullow, Co. Carlow.
Auction Date & Time: Friday, 14 February at 4PM