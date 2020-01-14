'I've witnessed elderly people being intimidated at ATMs,' says Carlow councillor

Has this happened to you?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File photo

"I've witnessed elderly people being intimidated at ATMs," Cllr Fintan Phelan has said. 

He raised the issue at this month's meeting of Carlow County Council as members discussed Bye-Laws they enacted in 2018 to tackle the "professional and aggressive begging" that has become a regular feature in the town. 

Cllr Phelan said he had witnessed elderly people being intimidated by aggressive beggars in Carlow Town. 

In response, Cllr Adrienne Wallace said: "That's by gangs." 