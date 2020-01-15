Sentencing later this year after prosecutions in Carlow for illegal dumping offences

Culprits prosecuted under waste management regulations for offences in Carlow are due to be sentenced later this year.

The use off CCTV, surveillance and other detection techniques are increasing the number of detections made in the Dolmen County and are helping with prosecutions in court, the Council have said.

In December, a number of prosecutions under waste management regulations were heard and successful convictions were obtained.

Sentencing is due in February and March for these prosecutions and costs will be sought.