'Not the same speed going back up,' anger over rebuilding of property following its demolition

"It was knocked very quickly," said Cllr John Cassin as he expressed his anger over the rebuilding of a property following its unauthorised demolition in Carlow.

Conditional planning permission has been granted to rebuild the building known as Chesty Murray’s at 25 Dublin Street in Carlow Town.

The property was demolished by its owners, Slaneygio Limited in 2016.

However, the High Court ruled in 2018 that the demolition was unauthorised and it had to be reconstructed.

Speaking at the full meeting of the Council on Monday, Cllr Cassin said: "It was knocked very quickly but it's not the same speed going back up."

A Council official told Cllr Cassin that the Council are liaising with the owner and the local authority will have a monitoring role in the reconstruction of the property.

She added that the owner has three years to develop the building from the time of the court order.

The planning application sought the retention of demolition and reconstruction of the original two storey building at 25 Dublin Street, Carlow on a site extended to 533m2.

The proposed building, including the rear two storey extension, has a gross floor area of 174.2m2 consisting of a ground floor shop of 31.6m2 with ancillary storage and kitchen areas to the rear of 44.1m2.

The first floor consists of a dwelling extending to 98.5m2 and two car parking spaces will be provided at the rear of the building.

Carlow County Council attached 20 conditions to their decision.