Carlow-raised film star Saoirse Ronan has been backed to bag her first Oscar award

Carlow-raised star Saoirse Ronan has been backed to bag her first Oscar award in the Best Actress category for her role in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women.

Punters are hopeful that it will be fourth time lucky for Saoirse as bets pile in for the Irish actress since she was nominated on Monday for an Oscar for the fourth time.

BoyleSports have trimmed the blonde beauty into 16/1 from 28/1 and if the bets continue, her odds will shorten even further.

Saoirse has previously been nominated for three Oscars for best actress for Lady Bird, Brooklyn, and best supporting actress for her performance in Atonement.

Irish fans are getting behind Saoirse but it's Renee Zellweger who has topped the market since it was introduced.

The Bridget Jones’s Diary star leads the race at a hot 1/7 for her role in Judy. Cynthia Erivo in Harriet (22/1), Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story (16/1) and Charlize Theron in Bombshell (28/1), are the other stars in the running for the gong.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "There has been plenty of Irish support arriving for Saoirse Ronan to bag her first Oscar and punters are hoping it will be fourth time lucky.

"Saoirse is now 16/1 from 28/1 for the Best Actress victory with Renee Zellweger the 1/7 favourite and has already bagged a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award this month."