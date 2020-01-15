Carlow Live asks election hopefuls in the Dolmen County to set out their stall ahead of voting

With election season now in full swing, Carlow Live is helping voters in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency get to know the confirmed candidates from the Dolmen County.

The main issues often get overshadowed by political rhetoric so we have asked every candidate the same five questions.

They are:

Q1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Carlow/Kilkenny with the election campaign officially underway?

Q2. What should be the key local priorities for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency in the next Dáil?

Q3. Why should people vote for you?

Q4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Q5. Who will top the poll in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency?

Their answers will let you know what they stand for and what you can expect from them should they get elected. Every confirmed candidate has been sent the same set of questions and we will publish their answers in individual articles.

"We think it's important to get right to the heart of the issues facing Carlow. This simple questionnaire will give voters a snapshot of each candidate from Carlow appearing on their ballot paper on February 8," Carlow Live editor, Darren Hassett, said.

