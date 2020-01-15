Carlow's local authority issues warning to general election candidates over posters

On January 14, 2020 the 32nd Dáil was dissolved with the consent of the President.

The Minister has made an order appointing Saturday, February 8 as the polling day and the hours of 7am to 10pm to be the hours of polling.

In accordance with the Litter Pollution Act as amended by the Electoral Amendment Act (No. 2), 2009, election posters may be erected from January 14 to February 15 2020.

After this period all posters are to be removed including cable ties, hoardings etc associated with election advertising.

The Electoral Act 1992 also forbids the display of any notice, sign or poster or card, circular or other document relating to the election, within 100 metres of a polling station, during the period commencing 30 minutes before the time appointed for the taking of a poll at an election, and ending 30 minutes after the close of that poll.

In Carlow, agreed procedures and protocols also state: -

• No posters are to be erected at within 15m of the entry of exit to a roundabout or junction including on the roundabout centre island itself

• Posters are not to be erected on road regulatory signs

• Posters may not interfere with sight distance from any junction/entrance from a property

• No posters are allowable on motorways including overbridges, interchanges, on/off ramps or lands adjoining mainline motorway routes

• No poster may be erected such as to cause a danger to road traffic or the public

• Permission may be required from statutory agencies such ESB for erection of posters on their property.

Posters that are found in any of the areas that are restricted or outside the statutory time periods, will be removed, disposed of and may be subject to a fixed penalty or a recovery charge in accordance with Carlow County Council’s signage policy.

It is the duty of the candidate to ensure that posters are maintained in a safe manner and that the location of each poster is removed.

Complaints regarding posters are to be emailed to environment@carlowcoco.ie