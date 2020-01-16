Record year for Carlow food kitchen which served a huge number of meals in 2019

A food kitchen on the Carlow/Laois border increased the number of meals it serves to people in need last year by 1,300 to a phenomenal 18,557.

Tweeting about the effort made by the St Clare's Kitchen, Graiguecullen Killeshin Parish Priest, Fr John Dunphy thanked everybody who supported the service but lamented that there is such a big need.

"Sadly there is still a need for this service," he said.

The 2019 rise is also up on previous years. Over 16,500 meals provided in 2017 alone.

The Kitchen opened in May 2015 serving food three days a week to those who needed it most in our community. It now operates 5 days a week – Monday to Friday – from 12.30pm until 2.30pm at The Waterfront on Mill Lane in Carlow near the Barrow Bridge.

All meals are provided free of charge, no questions asked. Donations are encouraged from those who have it to give as there is a donation box located on the premises.

All are welcomed to use the service which is run predominantly by volunteers under the auspices of the Graiguecullen Killeshin Parish.

If you’re interested in volunteering, or need additional information on our service, you can contact Angela or Michelle by phone: 059-91-70993 or by e-mail: stclareshosp@eircom.net