'Quitting can be hard,' HSE campaign supports people in Carlow who give up smoking

South East Community Healthcare is advising people in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford that if they quit smoking for 28 days, they're five times more likely to quit for good.

South East Community Healthcare (SECH) has launched its own video clip, in which Eleanor – an SECH employee in Kilkenny who quit smoking last year, speaks to Health and Wellbeing Officer Kate about how she wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of QUIT (www.Quit.ie).

Eleanor tells viewers that she feels so much better for six months now off cigarettes and reminds everyone that Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) is available.

The HSE is encouraging people who smoke to #QuitandWin, in a campaign featuring people who smoke – with smokers also consulted and involved in its development.

"Smoking is an addiction and quitting can be hard," says Kate Cassidy, Senior Health Promotion Officer with South East Community Healthcare.

"Most people who smoke want to quit but for many the idea of quitting can seem overwhelming. A key development in this campaign is that we break down quitting and present an achievable and powerful first step.

"If you can quit for 28 days you are five times more likely to quit for good. Practical support and resources give the best chance of making it to Day 28, and once you reach that you are well on the way to long term success and the benefits of a smoke-free life.

"Our HSE’s QUIT Team provides free, non-judgemental practical help, designed to fit each smoker’s lifestyle. Our Stop Smoking Advisors are ready to coach anyone who wants to quit.

"In the South East, our champion Eleanor Brennan (who works in the regional administration of our community healthcare services) made a plan to stop smoking and with support from her local QUIT team now has a much better quality of life for herself and her family."