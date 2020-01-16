'Stop collecting rubbish and let it build up,' anger over illegal dumping in Carlow

"Stop collecting rubbish for a week and let it build up," said Cllr Fergal Browne as he hit out over illegal dumping in Carlow.

He was speaking at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council and he said: "The dumping issue, it's not on.

"People think they have a God given right to dump it on the road and they don't.

"Stop collecting the rubbish for a week or two and let it build up."

His comments come after Carlow Live revealed that there were 183 litter complaints made in Carlow throughout 2019, the latest figures from Carlow County Council have revealed.