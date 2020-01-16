PROPERTY: Three-bedroom bungalow on sale for €235,000 in tranquil village in Carlow

3 Kylemore Hill, Rathoe, Co. Carlow

A three-bedroom detached bungalow in a most sought after residential estate in the tranquil rural village of Rathoe is on sale for €235,000.

Situated on a quiet close of just six bungalows, this spacious bungalow is set on a large plot with front and rear gardens, side access for car with tarmac apron.

It enjoys excellent privacy to front and rear and would be ideal for a young family or retirees.

