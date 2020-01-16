Fears Carlow Women's Aid could close after dispute with Tusla over outreach worker

There are fears that Carlow Women's Aid could close after a dispute with Tusla over an outreach worker for the county.

Anton Scheele, chairperson of Carlow Women's Aid, said: "Minister Katherine Zappone announced a Domestic Violence Outreach worker post over eight months ago in April 2019 for Carlow.

"Since then Carlow Women's Aid has been continuously trying to engage with Tusla about this post that they had petitioned the minister for.

"We have now become aware that on Tusla's direction Amber Kilkenny is advertising to fill this post with someone based in Kilkenny City, not in your Carlow based Domestic Violence service in Carlow who have been on the frontline in Carlow for many years helping the people of Carlow."

He added: "We believe that the women and children who are victims of Domestic Violence in Carlow deserve better. They deserve a service that, is accessible, based in Carlow.

"The taxpayer deserves better than suffering the costs of the logistical implications of the appointment.

"This latest development is another attempt by Tusla to downgrade Carlow's services and in turn leading to closure of Carlow Women's Aid.

"Sadly we are in a time with domestic violence on the rise, this should not correspond to a reduction in services and the closure of that vital support on your doorstep.

"Will you help us, fight to protect your Domestic Violence service that serves and helps over 400 women and their children each year and is based in Carlow?"