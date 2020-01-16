Calls for public notice to be installed at Oak Park as walkway is closed for repairs

Calls have been made for a public notice to be installed at Oak Park walkway as it is closed for repairs.

Cllr John Cassin has called on Carlow County Council to put up a public notice at the site to explain to people why the walkway is closed. 

He has said: "It's closed for repair which is very welcome but there is no signage at the gate to say this until people are in and then see it's closed off for repair."

The timber footpaths were in a very dangerous condition and there had been calls for remedial works to be carried out. 

Council officials have committed to putting up a sign. 