Calls for people caught illegally dumping rubbish to be 'named and shamed' in Carlow

What do you think?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Calls have been made for people caught illegally dumping rubbish to be "named and shamed" in Carlow.

Read also: 'Stop collecting rubbish and let it build up,' anger over illegal dumping in Carlow

Cllr Andrea Dalton raised the issue at the January full meeting of Carlow County Council.

She said: "Waste and litter are the scourge of this county. Please name and shame the culprits. We need deterrents."

Cllr Dalton sought a commitment from the Council to name and shame people caught illegally dumping rubbish. 

Council officials said they were looking into the matter to see if the local authority publicly "naming and shaming" people was possible under data protection legislation.