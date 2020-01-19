'Three months and we've heard nothing,' anger over Council inaction on club facility

"Three months and we've heard nothing," said Cllr Brian O'Donoghue as he expressed his anger over Carlow County Council's inaction on a facility for Hacketstown Running Club.

The club produced a report identifying a suitable location for a facility and showed the need for it and locals' support for the project.

In a statement, Cllr O'Donoghue said: "Hacketstown Running Club has been on the go now for years and they are heading for 200 members, they're providing a terrific association for people not just in Hacketstown but Rathvilly, Knockanana, Tinahely and even further afield.

"The club produced an immaculate report supported by every group, school, club and association in the area last year with some assistance from the Council but the lack of action since the report was submitted is disappointing."

He added: "I raised the matter at the Council meeting on Monday. I handed in the report on behalf of the club in the last quarter of last year and neither myself nor the club have had any response.

"I'm glad the director [Michael Brennan] has said he will consider the report and come back to myself and the club but it needs to happen soon. The club deserves engagement at the very least.

"The Council better act soon, or I'll raise it every month."